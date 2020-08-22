7,469 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,469 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after acquiring an additional 474,941 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,552,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,804,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,425,000 after buying an additional 64,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

