7,328 Shares in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,256,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 446,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

