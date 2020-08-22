6,310 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,554 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after acquiring an additional 755,903 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,881,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 530,271 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,118,000 after acquiring an additional 492,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $95.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

