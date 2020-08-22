6,133 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 95,655 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,311,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $454,458.50. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 109,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $5,825,918.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 445,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,637,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,450,680 shares of company stock worth $120,907,532. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.