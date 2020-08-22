53,672 Shares in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BEST by 15,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BEST by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BEST by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BEST alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEST. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie lowered BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BEST currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of BEST opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. BEST Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST).

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.