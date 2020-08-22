51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 51job from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.75.

Get 51job alerts:

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.16. 51job has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth about $86,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.