4,907 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,907 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Cree by 50.0% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 133.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 299.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $60.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

