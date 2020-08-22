43,498 Shares in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of CEL-SCI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 170.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

