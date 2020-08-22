21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.93.

VNET opened at $22.18 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth about $2,112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 102,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

