20,923 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 409,072 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 148.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 111,049 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.