16,819 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

NYSE:T opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.