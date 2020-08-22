13,482 Shares in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in AFLAC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in AFLAC by 11.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AFLAC by 9.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 7.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

