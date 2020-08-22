1,120 Shares in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $245.47.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.48 per share, with a total value of $334,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $142,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,262.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

