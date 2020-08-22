1,054 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after acquiring an additional 273,269 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $40,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after purchasing an additional 197,077 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,537,936.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $1,598,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 274,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,611,136.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,495 shares of company stock worth $23,176,871. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $272.75 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day moving average of $205.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.