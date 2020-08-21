Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 375 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZURN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 405 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 386.05.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

