zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. zooplus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €127.00 ($149.41).

ETR:ZO1 opened at €158.80 ($186.82) on Wednesday. zooplus has a one year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a one year high of €162.80 ($191.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €149.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.39.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

