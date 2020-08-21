ZOONO Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ZNO)

ZOONO Group Limited (ASX:ZNO) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

ZOONO Group has a 52 week low of A$0.06 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of A$3.29 ($2.35). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12.

About ZOONO Group

Zoono Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of a range of antimicrobial products worldwide. The company's products include hand sanitizers, textile applicators, mould remediation, and surface sanitizers. It serves manufacturing, medicine, science, agriculture, viticulture, finance, FMCG, IT, entertainment, hospitality, catering, transport, child care, and livestock industries.

