ZOONO Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ZNO)

ZOONO Group Limited (ASX:ZNO) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.
ZOONO Group has a 52 week low of A$0.06 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of A$3.29 ($2.35). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12.
About ZOONO Group
