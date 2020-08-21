Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Short Interest Update

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the July 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $357.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $66,837.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 490,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth $15,525,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 67.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 833,524 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 62.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

