Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $276.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $291.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total transaction of $249,205.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,207.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $10,953,152 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,919,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 49.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

