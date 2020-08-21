Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.00.
Shares of ZBRA opened at $276.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $291.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.68.
In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total transaction of $249,205.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,207.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $10,953,152 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,919,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 49.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
See Also: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.