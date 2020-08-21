Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.21 ($74.36).

ZAL opened at €68.22 ($80.26) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.27. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

