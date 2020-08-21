Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to Buy

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

PUBGY stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

