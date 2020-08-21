Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) to “Buy”

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $576.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.