Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) to “Hold”

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded Linx from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

LINX stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Linx has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Linx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

