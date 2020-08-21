Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) to “Buy”

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

LPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Leap Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

