Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Get BRENNTAG AG/ADR alerts:

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nord/LB lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

BNTGY opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $12.90.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRENNTAG AG/ADR (BNTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.