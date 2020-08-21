Zacks Investment Research Lowers AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 118,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,909. AZZ has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $895.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,438.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 5,500 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $169,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,290 shares in the company, valued at $317,240.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 22.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 68,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AZZ by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 58.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

