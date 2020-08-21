Zacks Investment Research Lowers AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Get AU Optronics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AU Optronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AU Optronics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AU Optronics (AUOTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.