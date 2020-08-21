Zacks: Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.04). Ross Stores posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

ROST stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

