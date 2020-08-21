Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Yunji by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 359,766 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yunji by 210.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 88,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Yunji by 17,897.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YJ. BidaskClub raised shares of Yunji from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of YJ stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Yunji has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Yunji had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $232.91 million for the quarter.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

