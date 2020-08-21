Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) Short Interest Up 66.0% in July

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Yintech Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yintech Investment by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yintech Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YIN stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Yintech Investment has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.09.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yintech Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Yintech Investment in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

