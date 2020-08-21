Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells $489,900.00 in Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,077,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 13th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $345,700.00.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 769,660 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

