Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 28.9% in August

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the July 30th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 3.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 683,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.