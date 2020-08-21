Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. Research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,373 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,816 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,177 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,177,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,079 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.