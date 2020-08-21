XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $123.89

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.89 and traded as low as $123.00. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 34,460 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.00 million and a PE ratio of 36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 3.64%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 194.44%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.