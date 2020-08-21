Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Wingstop stock opened at $165.22 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.11, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wingstop by 84.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $63,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

