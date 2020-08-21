Weyland Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Weyland Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:WEYL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Weyland Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of WEYL traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,022. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Weyland Tech has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Weyland Tech Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

