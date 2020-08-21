West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) PT Raised to C$82.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$74.05 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$21.60 and a 52-week high of C$74.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -133.91.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

