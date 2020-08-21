Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) Plans Final Dividend of $0.95

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of A$29.75 ($21.25) and a 12-month high of A$47.97 ($34.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$40.14. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49.

In other Wesfarmers news, insider Sharon Warburton purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$41.75 ($29.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$192,050.00 ($137,178.57).

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

