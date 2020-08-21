WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSBC. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 and sold 39,539 shares valued at $877,738. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 85.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 21.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 390.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after acquiring an additional 126,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 57.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.