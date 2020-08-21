Wedbush Comments on Home Depot Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

HD opened at $280.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $290.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.