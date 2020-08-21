WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director William B. Noble Sells 500 Shares

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WD-40 stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.52. 58,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in WD-40 by 457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

