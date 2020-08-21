Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIOT. BidaskClub downgraded Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $435.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

