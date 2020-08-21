Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.29 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $112,399.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Lavoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at $995,161.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $479,776 over the last three months. 30.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 47.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

