Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 289,040 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Altria Group worth $49,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.