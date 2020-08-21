Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,611 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 587,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $54,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after buying an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,822,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,984,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,904,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.88. 6,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,475. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.