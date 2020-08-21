Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 112,321 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 112,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Trimble worth $49,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,767 shares of company stock worth $2,404,074 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. 681,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

