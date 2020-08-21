Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 102,592 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Mantech International worth $54,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after buying an additional 152,748 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,175,000 after buying an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $73.78. 136,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Mantech International’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

