Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,203,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Alaska Air Group worth $52,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.86. 7,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

