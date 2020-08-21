Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 107,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $53,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 43,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,743,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $433,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.9% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,056,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,615,000 after buying an additional 203,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,669. The company has a market cap of $177.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

