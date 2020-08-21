Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,797 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $51,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.00, for a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,173,606 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $613.51. 3,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $626.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

